Uppena Actor To Play A Key Role In Trivikram-Jr NTR's Film

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi has become the most sought after actors in Tollywood. He has delivered back to back hits with Master and Uppena at the box office. Vijay Sethupathi is one of the finest actors in Kollywood. Everyone are gushing about Vijay Sethupathi performance in Uppena. He nailed it and he played a father's role to Krithi Shetty in the film.

In the latest update, Vijay Sethupathi is likely to play a villain role in Trivikram Srinivas's next film. It features Jr NTR in the lead role. If everything goes as planned then Vijay Sethupathi could next be seen in Jr NTR's untitled film. Vijay Sethupathi will be the perfect cast to any film and His addition to the film will surely attract the audience as he won millions of hearts for his powerful performance in recent movies be it Master Or Uppena.

Meanwhile, Trivikram-Jr NTR's film is expected to go on floors by mid of this year. More details regarding the project will get announced very soon.

