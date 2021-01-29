Upasana Konidela Takes COVID Shot To Remove Far Of Vaccine

Covid vaccine has been rolled out all over the country for the past two weeks. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela has become the first member from Mega family to get a vaccination against the deadly coronavirus.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Upasana shared her pictures of the vaccination process, she wrote "I really felt proud getting vaccinated. This one huge leap in the positive direction towards dealing with the trauma 2020 has caused us. I encourage our fellow frontline workers to come forward to take the vaccine. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE, its safe ! Our government is doing a fantastic job & we as a nation must fight this pandemic together. I practically live in the hospital & now it’s my temple. Let’s stay safe and help heal our nation (sic)."

