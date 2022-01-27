Unstoppable with NBK Among World's Top 50 Talk Shows

Nandamuri Balakrishna tried his hands as a host for the celebrity talk show, Unstoppable for Aha. Guess what? Balakrishna's show has turned out to be the best show so far. Audience who watched him on the show just can't imagine any other actor as the host.

Have you heard this? Allu Aravind is said to have first approached Victory Venkatesh and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja to host the Unstoppable show. Unfortunately, they are said to have rejected the offer due to unknown reasons.

Balakrishna is said to be charging Rs 40 lakhs per episode for Unstoppable with NBK. There's no official statement on t he pay drawn by Nandamuri Balakrishna for Unstoppable. Balayya's remuneration as per reports is said to be that much. The latest news we hear is Balakrishna's Unstoppable with NBK has ranked 18 on Imdb's list of top 50 shows in the world.

Balakrishna's Unstoppable finds place in popular international shows such as ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, ‘The Drew Barrymore Show,’ ‘The Late Show with Stephan Colbert’, ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’ and many more.

Several actors from Telugu graced season 1. The last episode of this season will be with Superstar Mahesh Babu which is going to be aired on February 4, 2022. The makers will soon be back with season 2 and preparations for the second season are going on in full swing.