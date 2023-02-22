Ugram Teaser To Be Out Today!

Hero Allari Naresh and director Vijay Kanakamedala together delivered a commercial hit Naandhi which won critical accolades. The duo is coming up with an intense action thriller Ugram which is gearing up for its theatrical release. The makers previously spellbound us with the glimpse. Hero Naga Chaitanya will be launching the teaser today at 11:04 AM.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi of Shine Screens are producing the movie as Production No 5 from the banner. Mirnaa is the female lead opposite Allari Naresh in the movie. Some popular actors are playing important roles in the movie, wherein almost the same technical team worked for Naandhi is part of Ugram as well.

Toom Venkat has written the story, whereas Abburi Ravi has penned the dialogues. Sid is taking care of the cinematography, while Sricharan Pakala provides the music. Chota K Prasad will edit the movie, wherein Brahma Kadali is the production designer.

Ugram will be hitting the screens as summer special on April 14th.

