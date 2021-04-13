Tollywood Celebrities Ugadi Greetings To Fans: Check Tweets
Ugadi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and they celebrate it with much joy and happiness. Ugadi marks the first day of the Telugu New Year. The people of two Telugu states celebrate it as Ugadi whereas it is called as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Yugadi in Karnataka and Navreh in Jammu and Kashmir.
Tollywood celebs like Allu Arjun, Anil Ravipudi, Nivetha Thomas, and many others took to their Twitter and wished their fans a very happy Ugadi. Here are the tweets from the filmy celebs.
మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు శ్రీ ప్లవ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు#HappyUgadi pic.twitter.com/6COITJLoDP
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 13, 2021
Andariki Ugadi subhakankshalu 😊🌾
— Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) April 13, 2021
తెలుగువారందరికీ శ్రీ ప్లవ నామ సంవత్సర ఉగాది శుభాకాంక్షలు. కోటి ఆశలతో కొత్త సంవత్సరంలోకి అడుగుపెడుతున్నాం. అందరికి శుభం సంతోషం కలగాలని కోరుకుంటున్నాను.🥭 pic.twitter.com/SiUPl21KnS
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 13, 2021
Her mother's health is my responsibility.
Will send her home soon.
Let's celebrate this new year by saving a life.
Happy baisakhi, Happy ugadi 🇮🇳 https://t.co/xkcZc7JHLr
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 13, 2021
Happy Ugadi to you all..:)#ఉగాది #ಯುಗಾದಿ #GudiPadwa #नवसंवत्सर #தமிழ்ப்புத்தாண்டு #വിഷു #ਵੈਸਾਖੀ #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @RRRMovie @DVVMovies @PenMovies @LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/cnAqZi1DXe
— rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) April 13, 2021
Wishing you all a very happy Ugadi. Peace, joy, and prosperity always! Let's celebrate new beginnings with our loved ones at home. Stay safe 🙏
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 13, 2021
Happy New Year to all Celebrating! ❤️ From my heart to yours ❤️❤️ #Ugadi #GudiPadwa #chetichand #Baisakhi pic.twitter.com/pcRkxLoihP
— Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 13, 2021
Hope this Ugadi brings you peace & abounding happiness ! Let's stay safe while we celebrate the day with our loved ones 🙏#Narappa pic.twitter.com/SxtIuVqQRf
— Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) April 13, 2021