Tollywood Celebrities Ugadi Greetings To Fans: Check Tweets

Apr 13, 2021, 09:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

Ugadi is one of the most important festivals for Hindus and they celebrate it with much joy and happiness. Ugadi marks the first day of the Telugu New Year. The people of two Telugu states celebrate it as Ugadi whereas it is called as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Yugadi in Karnataka and Navreh in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tollywood celebs like Allu Arjun, Anil Ravipudi, Nivetha Thomas, and many others took to their Twitter and wished their fans a very happy Ugadi. Here are the tweets from the filmy celebs.

