Two Crore Loss For Mahesh Babu's Film: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The actor will not be joining the shoot anytime soon. Currently, he is coping with the personal loss of his father (Superstar Krishna) who died on November 15, 2022.



If the latest reports are to be believed, the superstar is reportedly unhappy with the output of fight scenes in SSMB28 that were done by KGF fight masters.

The fight will be entirely shelved now, as per the sources. The Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor told Triviram to write a new script for SSMB28.

Mahesh is said to have scrapped the old script. The yet-to-be-titled project will begin in December with a new script. Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film.

