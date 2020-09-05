All Bigg Boss fans, your wait is finally over. The fourth season of the Akkineni Nagarjuna's hosted controversial show will premiere on Star Maa from September 5. The names of probable contestants have been doing the rounds for a long time.

As per the latest reports, choreographer-turned-director Amma Rajasekhar, director Surya Kiran, actress Monal Gajjar, news presenter Devi, supporting actress Karate Kalyani, singer-TV-host Noel Sean, Jabardasth fame Avinash, YouTuber Gangavva, social media influencers Mehaboob Shaik, Dethadi Harika, TV host Lasya Manjunath, VJ Ariana Glory, TV actors Thanuja Puttaswamy, Syed Sohail Ryan and others are the probable contestants for the show.

Sixteen contestants are expected to enter into the house on the premiere show. An official confirmation list who are part of the new season will be out by tomorrow night.

The latest we hear is that TV actress Tanuja Puttaswamy who became a household name with ‘Mudda Mandaram’ serial is believed to have quit the show. The reason behind the hint is that she had a contract issue with the channel. On the other hand, Raghu Master name was in the news ever since Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Buzz is that Raghu Master has also decided to back off or quit from the show.

Still, it is unclear and an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited. If reports are anything to go by, Sai Kumar Pampana who featured in movies like ‘Erjou Ilo and ‘Bus Stop’ has been replaced in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Show buffs who have heard about the sudden exit of Raghu Master and Tanuja Puttaswamy are urging show makers not to postpone the show. They are pleading to start the show even if they have 12 contestants as they are eagerly waiting to witness the much-awaited show.

The previous season was hosted by Nagarjuna and it was a grand hit in the Telugu states. Singer Rahul Sipligunj emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 3 Telugu while TV host Sreemukhi ended as the runner-up.

People are betting that this season is likely to be double special and entertaining than previous seasons. Can’t wait to watch the show!