Twitterati Supports Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger With #ISupportLiger, Brand Him A Self-made Star

Trolling is pretty common on social media and even big stars are no exception for this. While fans support their stars, anti-fans or trolls post negative comments. The Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming Pan India film Liger under the direction of Puri Jagannadh is the latest victim of social media trolls.

Trolls wrote undesirable tweets on the mass action entertainer using the hashtag #BoycottLigerMovie . Within no time, Vijay Deverakonda’s fans came in support of the movie and the actor. They started trending #ISupportLiger . The hashtag is in top trends India wide now.

Twitterati called Vijay Deverakonda as a self-made star. Some even mentioned about his philanthropy works.

One twitter user posted, "#BoycottLigerMovie #VijayDeverakonda is a self-made star and hardworker don't do these type of trends ..... Let him grow bigger .. If the producer is Karan Johar .. why Vijay devarakonda should face problem please.. stop this (sic)."

“He deserves love and support. He is really a great actor and we should support him

#ISupportLIGER ,” wrote another user.

There is love and hate in the same place and whatever it is these conversations will help Liger to have maximum reach.