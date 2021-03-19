Twitter Review: Vishnu's Mosagallu

Looks like Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu's prayers have been answered as his latest release Mosagallu has opened to positive response from across the globe. Mosagallu is one of the most awaited films of this year.

Apart from Vishnu, the film features Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty will also appear in a key role. Mosagallu is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.

The film will be releasing today in theatres across the globe. Some movie buffs have watched the film in the early shows. They have shared their reviews about the movie. Take a look at the tweets: