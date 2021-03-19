Twitter Review: Vishnu's Mosagallu
Looks like Tollywood actor Manchu Vishnu's prayers have been answered as his latest release Mosagallu has opened to positive response from across the globe. Mosagallu is one of the most awaited films of this year.
Apart from Vishnu, the film features Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra and Navdeep in the lead roles. Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty will also appear in a key role. Mosagallu is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory.
The film will be releasing today in theatres across the globe. Some movie buffs have watched the film in the early shows. They have shared their reviews about the movie. Take a look at the tweets:
Congrats @M_V_fA !
Blockbuster reports for #Mosagallu
— Bittuuu ! (@tharungstars) March 19, 2021
Positive Reports For Mosagallu No can stop a good cinema With content #MosagalluInCinemas #ManchuVishnu @HeroManoj1 @iVishnuManchu @MsKajalAggarwal #Mosagallu
— #AKSHITH👈 (@akshith654) March 19, 2021
#Mosagallu Positive response from all sides, hopefully movie going to be super hit blockbuster 🎉🎇🎆@MsKajalAggarwal @iVishnuManchu #KajalAggarwal @24FramesFactory https://t.co/1OVcjGZtQL
— Ravindra (@Ravindr91305601) March 19, 2021
#Mosagallu - BLOCKBUSTER.
#KajalAggarwal
— Hey (@fulloflifeee) March 18, 2021
#Mosagallu #AnuAndArjun is a sure shot SUPERHIT BLOCKBUSTER ❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍❤️😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/tgYgvSoyMe
— SAM (@Samar14088012) March 18, 2021
Early reviews are dropping, getting B.L.O.C.K.B.U.S.T.E.R vibes already.
All the best for the two releases tomo. #MumbaiSaga #Mosagallu 🔥❤️🤝
— Veeral Sanghvi (@veeral_sanghvi) March 18, 2021