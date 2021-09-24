Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya's Love Story

Sep 24, 2021, 08:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's most awaited film 'Love Story' has hit the screens today. The film released with huge expectations but it met with mixed reviews from all quarters. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula also features Sai Pallavi in lead role. Love Story has stirred a storm on the internet with its release,while Akkineni fans are lauding Naga Chaitanya for his stellar performance in the film. Check out the Twitter reactions:

