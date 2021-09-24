Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya's Love Story

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya's most awaited film 'Love Story' has hit the screens today. The film released with huge expectations but it met with mixed reviews from all quarters. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula also features Sai Pallavi in lead role. Love Story has stirred a storm on the internet with its release,while Akkineni fans are lauding Naga Chaitanya for his stellar performance in the film. Check out the Twitter reactions:

#LoveStory Decent 1st Half 👍 Has some good moments but the pace is very very slow. BGM and dance sequences are top notch 👌 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2021

Hope they don't kill main charecters in #LoveStory okka review lo aina too emotional ani kanpiste cinema chudanu inka antha handle chese emotional capability ledu — J. (@Highonfilmss) September 23, 2021

#LoveStory is a winner. Heartfelt performances from all the cast especially Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.

Kammula continues his hit streak 👌

Detailed review in the morning! — TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) September 23, 2021