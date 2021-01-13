Twitter Review: Master Movie Gets Thumbs Up From Vijay Fans, Check Audience Reaction From First Day First Show

Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie reviews are out. The first half of the movie in the early morning shows are out and can we hear blockbuster reviews? Let's find out.Lokesh Kanagaraj is back with Master after his previous outing with Karthi, Kaithi, became a whopping hit. Now, Lokesh Kanagaraj has presented Master movie starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah are other members of the cast. Vijay plays a school teacher in the movie.The first day first show reviews are out and here's what the audience has to say about Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie.

#Master 1st half - Thiruvizha kinda celebratory mood during #JD's long, fantastic intro stretch & #VaathiComing.. Our Theater going culture will always stay alive and kicking! DOT — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 13, 2021

#Master 1st half - SOLID! Long and fulfilling. Cool swag hero & a superb villain. Their showdown is setup with a terrific, emotional interval block🔥#ThalapathyVijay at his very best😎 #MakkalSelvan #VijaySethupathi is a revelation👍@Dir_Lokesh - so far so good, brother! — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 13, 2021

.@Dir_Lokesh has got it in building up of story from 2 contrasting characters JD & Bhavani and the ultimate face off at the end. @anirudhofficial and @sathyaDP 👌💥 — Thusi (@thusi_c) January 12, 2021

Dialogues and references through out the movie was joy to watch👌. — Thusi (@thusi_c) January 12, 2021

#Master has brought back the joy of watching films on the big screen. A heartfelt thank you to the entire #Master team for waiting holding on and bearing the pain for so long Thank you for bringing this industry much needed hope. This gesture shall never be forgotten by us❤️ — Archana Kalpathi (@archanakalpathi) January 12, 2021

Sequential first half ends on an emotional high. Now waiting to see more rivalry and more action. @actorvijay continues to score amidst lots of storytelling. #MasterFDFS — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) January 13, 2021