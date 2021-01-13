Twitter Review: Master Movie Gets Thumbs Up From Vijay Fans, Check Audience Reaction From First Day First Show

Jan 13, 2021, 07:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie reviews are out. The first half of the movie in the early morning shows are out and can we hear blockbuster reviews? Let's find out.Lokesh Kanagaraj is back with Master after his previous outing with Karthi, Kaithi, became a whopping hit. Now, Lokesh Kanagaraj has presented Master movie starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah are other members of the cast. Vijay plays a school teacher in the movie.The first day first show reviews are out and here's what the audience has to say about Thalapathy Vijay's Master movie.

