Twitter Review: Karthi's Sulthan Opens To Terrific Response From Overseas
Karthi starrer Sulthan hit theatres in worldwide today and fans who managed to watch the first show of the film can't stop talking about it.
The film is directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and is co-produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen as the female lead in the film and the film marks her debut in Kollywood. Here's what those who watched the first show have to say about the film.
Take a look at audience review of Sulthan on Twitter:
#Sulthan Interval Fight - King @thisisysr takes over !!
GOOSEBUMPS 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
Best Interval Bang for #Karthi!#SulthanFDFS
1st Half interval Fight 😳🔥🔥 U1 Background 👌🔥 #SulthanFromToday #Sulthan #Karthi @Karthi_Offl @prabhu_sr
#Sulthan Terrific Reports from Overseas 💥
Seems like a big, big, big winner for #Karthi and @DreamWarriorpic 👏#MakkalNayagan
#Sulthan..! A commercial movie that turned out as mixture of elements from other commercial movies.! Could have been shown in more entertaining way..! #Karthi did his best and his acting in emotional scenes was super..! BGM is additional highlight..! 2.75/5..!
பட்டைய கெழப்புது 🔥🔥 #sulthan #Karthi
Movie superb... Interval Fight scenes kola massu 🤩👌
ysr Bgm👏 Songs okish
@iamRashmika cutee 🥰
Pakka Theater material after master ... Don't miss it
Be safe and enjoy 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Iyg9qqpwVY
#Sulthan terrific reviews from overseas 😍💟
Wishing @Karthi_Offl sir and team on behalf of @trishtrashers fans❤️@iamRashmika @prabhu_sr @DreamWarriorpic #Rashmika #Lal #YogiBabu
Big Hug to #Karthi fans❤️ enjoy your success
Waiting Karthi - #Trisha pair in #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/skDYfZzR5c
