Tuck Jagadish OTT Release Confirmed

Natural star Nani has carved a niche for himself in Tollywood. He has earned his own fan base with his killer looks and acting chops. Nani fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the actor in Tuck Jagadish. The makers of the movie have been waiting for a long time for its theatrical release.

Tired of endless waits, looks like Tuck Jagadish makers are opting for a digital release instead. A couple of small films were released on the big screens recently, including Thimmarusu to Paagal, but the response for the films seem to be lukewarm in theatres.

Though, the makers are ready to release their film in theatres, they are not sure it would fetch good profits for them due to the pandemic. Hence Tuck Jagadish makers are said to be planning for the digital release. Nani's Tuck Jagadish digital rights have been bagged by Prime Video for a fancy price, as per the buzz. The makers are going to make an official announcement about the digital release in two to three days.

The film is expected to premiere on Prime Video in the middle of next month. We will surely keep you posted on Tuck Jagadish OTT release date as soon as we hear from the makers.

The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana, and produced by Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi under the banner Shine Screens. Ritu Varma, Aishwarya Rajesh and Jagapathi Babu are going to appear in key roles.