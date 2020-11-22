The Truth Behind Bigg Boss Saving Monal Gajjar From Elimination

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestant Monal Gajjar has been grabbing the headlines since the inception of the show. The way she is struggling in the house with the language and making friends is really hurting her fans. Over the past few weekends, everyone are expecting that Monal Gajjar is the next contestant to get eliminated. But, every time, she is getting saved with her fans and follower's support. We do agree, she is the weakest contestant and doesn’t perform anything in the house.

Why she survived this house has become a hot topic on social media. If reports are to be believed, Monal's graph has been changed overnight with her captaincy task, the way she carried Harika for a long time than other male contestants. Actually, she was supposed to get eliminated this week but she garnered huge votes with the Friday episode. Nagarjuna is seen saying that this week got the highest votes from the audience. It could the actual reason for Monal getting save from this week eviction.

It is worth mentioning that, Lasya Manjunath is all set to leave the house in tonight’s episode. Don’t forget to watch this space for more updates.