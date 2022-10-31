Truth About Vishal Marrying Popular Actress

Tamil actor Vishal is the most eligible bachelor in the entertainment industry. A while back, Vishal and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar dated together, they called off the relationship for unknown reasons.

Later, Vishal's marriage was fixed with a Hyderabad girl, they also engaged but the wedding was called off.

The latest news we hear is Vishal is likely to tie the knot with the popular actress Abhinaya. She was featured in a couple of Telugu and Tamil films.

Abhinaya is both hearing and speech impaired, the rumors have reached the ears of Abinaya. She has responded to the rumors and stated that there is no truth about her wedding with Vishal or her relationship with him.

They are working together for a Tamil film Mark Anthony, directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Abhinaya will be playing Vishal's wife in the film. However, Vishal is yet to react to the same news.