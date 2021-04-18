Truth About Sukumar Walking Out Of Vijay Deverakonda Movie

Director Sukumar is one of the most sought after filmmakers in Tollywood. It’s the dream of many actors to work with the filmmakwr as most of his films have earned the love of the audience.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Sukumar who was planning to do a project with Vijay Deverakonda has cancelled the project and planning to work with Ram Charan instead soon after the release of his upcoming flick with Allu Arjun titled Pushpa. When we contacted our sources about Sukumar leaving Vijay Deverakonda’s project, we learnt something else.

According to our highly trusted sources, Sukumar will surely work with Deverakonda but it would take some time. After Pushpa, Sukumar will do a movie with Charan after that he is going to work with Vijay Deverakonda.

The reports of Sukumar leaving Deverakonda’s project are just baseless rumours. We shall keep you posted about all Sukumar movies. Watch this space for more updates.