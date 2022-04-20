Truth About Naga Chaitanya's Wedding Rumours

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya is maintaining a low profile after his divorce from leading star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They made their separation announcement in 2021. Over the past few days, rumours have been doing the rounds that Naga Chaitanya is planning to get married soon. News does travel fast, and the wedding rumours of Naga Chaitanya marrying some non-celebrity have reached the Majili actor team.

According to a leading portal, the team clarified that the legal divorce of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya was yet to come through. Nagarjuna is said to be searching for a suitable girl for Chaitu.

In 2017, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot. They had been friends for a decade and a couple for close to five years or more.

The couple released a joint statement announcing their divorce on October 2, 2021, which read: "To all our well-wishers, After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers, and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

