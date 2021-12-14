Truth About Case Against Samantha Over Pushpa Item Song Oo Antava

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the established stars in the Southern film industry. The actress also became a household name up north after her OTT debut in the hugely famous web series Family Man starring Manoj Bajpai and Priyamani. Samantha enjoys a massive fan following in and out of the country.

By now, you must know Samantha has grooved to a special song in Allu Arjun's upcoming film 'Pushpa' The Rise. The lyrical video of Samantha's Pushpa Song Oo Antava was dropped on the internet two days ago.

Now, we are hearing the reports that a case has been filed against Samantha's dance number by the men's association. They have reportedly filed a lawsuit against the song makers for portraying men as lustful through its lyrics and they have even demanded a ban on the song in the Andhra Pradesh court. Rumors are doing the rounds on social media that these are mere rumours as there is no case as such. Samantha's item song Oo Antava in Pushpa is topping the charts, but received mixed reaction from the audience.

The makers are said to be planning more promotions that would help create a buzz around the film. We are not sure whether the case against Samantha's Pushpa item song Oo Antava is true or not. On the other hand, there was a fan meet event that was supposed to be held in Hyderabad last night.

Bunny fans are said to have gathered at the event in huge numbers. Bunny who stepped out to meet fans was said to have been mobbed and hence police had to resort to huge lathi-charge to control the mob. So Allu Arjun could not meet all the fans as planned by the makers, it is said.

Now, it is being speculated that the makers are doing all these to create hype around the film. Observers say that they are unable to understand the promotional strategy of the Pushpa makers. As we speak, Allu Arjun is in Chennai to promote the movie.

But the news about case against Samantha and lathi-charge on fans are said to be fake.