Is This True! Pawan Kalyan Wasn’t The First Choice For Vakeel Saab?

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is basking in the success of ‘Vakeel Saab’. It is an official remake of the Bollywood hit ‘Pink’. Pawan Kalyan reprised the role of Amitabh Bachchan in the Telugu remake ‘Vakeel Saab’. If reports are to go anything by, Pawan Kalyan wasn’t the first choice to Vakeel Saab.

It is being speculated that Dil Raju seem to have first approached Nandamuri Balakrishna for the film, but Balaya seem to have rejected it.

Later, Dil Raju approached Pawan Kalyan through Trivikram Srinivas and they have made the film with the Pawan Kalyan. We don’t know yet, how far this news contains truth, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited,

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab was directed by Venu Sri Ram and co-produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Nivetha Thomas and Anjali are seen in the lead roles.