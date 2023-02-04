Trivikram Srinivas Spotted Playing Cricket on Mahesh Babu Movie Sets

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are working together for a movie titled as #SSMB28. The regular shooting of the film is going at a rapid pace.

Trivikram Srinivas is seen playing cricket on Mahesh Babu's movie sets during the break.

Trivikram Srinivas's playing cricket video has gone viral on social media. Trivikram fans are re-sharing it on social media. Here's the video for you:

It is the third time Trivikram and Mahesh are working together after Khaleja and Athadu.

Pooja Hegde and Sri Leela are the female leads in the film. The yet-to-be-titled film will release sometime in 2024.