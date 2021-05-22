Trivikram Planning A New Movie With Another Top Tollywood Actor?

Director Trivikram Srinivas is one of the top directors in Tollywood. Currently, he is busy with the pre-production of his next film with Mahesh Babu. The film is touted to be a family drama which will showcases Mahesh Babu in a new avatar.

The film will go to sets in early 2022. Latest news we hear is that Trivikram is also planning to make a new film with Ram Charan. He is believed to have narrated the script and got the actor's nod to the film. Trivikram is expected to kick-start Ram Charan’s film after the completion of Mahesh Babu’s project.

Currently, Ram Charan is also occupied with Rajamouli’s RRR, where he will be essaying the role of Telugu freedom fighter Alluri Seetharama Raju. He is going to share screen space with Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt. Besides RRR, Ram Charan is also part of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, under the direction of Koratala Siva.