Trivikram Next Movie With Prabhas: Deets Inside

Director Trivikram Srinivas doesn't need any introduction as he is one of the most successful filmmakers in Tollywood. Haarika & Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments are producing a slew of films in Telugu. S Radha Krishna and Naga Vamsi are the producers of Haarika & Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments, respectively. Recently, Naga Vamsi was asked when he was planning to do a film with Prabhas.

He stated that I have been waiting to team up with Prabhas since Saaho. I want to do a film with Prabhas which the entire world should talk about. We are planning to make a big film with Prabhas. I will do whatever Trivikram Srinivas says, whatever it may be. A film with Trivikram and Prabhas is going to be next level and it is not going to be a normal film, he said. We have to wait and see when Prabhas and Trivikram Srinivas's film will go on the floors.

In the meantime, Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush teaser is trending on social media. The film is directed by National Award-winning director Om Raut The teaser received mixed reactions from fans and critics alike. Honestly, the general audience was upset with the Adipurush teaser; they felt it was like an animated movie. After the teaser response, will the makers be able to do any changes in the making format of Adipurush or not is yet to be seen.

