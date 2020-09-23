Trivikram, Nani Likely To Work Together

Director Trivikram Srinivas is riding high on the success of his recent blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’. It is all known knowledge that Trivikram and Tarak have joined their hands together for NTR30. But, now due to COVID-19, Trivikram's plans got thrashed and there’s no clarity when Trivikram-Jr NTR’s project will go on floors.

Top stars in Tollywood are ready to work with Trivikram but all the actors are occupied with their respective projects. On the work front, Jr NTR is busy with RRR and it may take another seven to eight months to join the sets of Trivikram’s untitled film.

It is being said that in this gap, Trivikram would like to work with Natural star Nani. The 'Athadu' filmmaker has a script and wants to complete the project within four months; aiming to release the movie by the mid of next year. If everything goes as planned, then Trivikram will soon start working with Nani. More details about the film are awaited. An official confirmation about their collaboration is yet to be made.

Trivikram’s ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ emerged as the biggest blockbuster hit of 2020. It featured Allu Arjun, Tabu, Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Not to mention, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramloo’ turned out as the best album of the decade and few songs are still topping the charts. The music was composed by SS Thaman.