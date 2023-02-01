Trisha Krishnan On Board For Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj Movie Thalapathy67

Thalapathy Vijay’s 67th under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj is going to be huge, in terms of casting, technical standards, and production values. S S Lalit Kumar is producing the movie on a high budget under 7 Screen Studio, while Jagadish Palanisamy is the co-producer.

Thalapathy67 features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy Master. Now, Trisha Krishnan comes on board as the leading lady opposite Vijay in the movie. This will be the fifth movie for Trisha with Vijay. The magical pair is set to work together after 14 long years.

Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander scores the music for the movie, while Manoj Paramahamsa handles the cinematography. Philomin Raj takes care of editing and N. Sathees Kumar is the art director. Ramkumar Balasubramanian is the Executive Producer.

Further details regarding the cast and crew of ‘Thalapathy 67’, will be announced soon.