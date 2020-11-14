Triangle Love Story On Bigg Boss Could Get A New Twist With Akhil Re-Entry

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu is inching towards the tenth week of eviction. Akkineni Naga Chaitanya could appear as a guest to the show. Speculations are doing the rounds that there could be no elimination this weekend due to Diwali. It is being said that Akhil Sarthak who is in the secret room is all set to re-enter the house in tonight’s episode. There could be some changes in the house, with Akhil re-enter the house. Akhil might stop talking to Abhijeet as the former saw one video clip, where Abhijeet is seen saying ‘I don’t know understand, why this man is making friendship with me for the past one week’. Akhil and Abhijeet never shared a good rapport due to Monal because they both like her a lot. After Akhil was sent to the secret room, Monal is seeing having a good time with Abhijeet. She became so close to him. Akhil may also avoid her.

Akhil saw the real colors of the contestants by being in the secret room. So, he could maintain his friendship with Sohel and Mehboob. If Akhil tells Ariyana or Avinash that he shredded their family letters as he wasn’t impressed with their dark secrets. It is expected to take huge a fight between Ariyana and Akhil. Ariyana wouldn’t step back to take revenge on him when it comes to nominations or something else.

During secret room process, Ariyana already said that she feel Akhil as the string contestant to her. Akhil will be on cloud nine, once he returns back to the house as he feels that most of the contestants are thinking him as a strong contestant than popular celebrity Abhijeet. There’s no doubt, Akhil will surely show his attitude to each and every contestant in the house in the coming days. Bigg Boss main aim to create fights in the house by sending Akhil to a secret room. Surely, Few changes are going to happen and huge fights are expected to take place with Akhil's re-enter to the house.

It is worth mentioning that Mehboob is likely to get eliminated this weekend. Still, it’s unclear an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment. Watch this space for more updates.