Top Tollywood Heroines on Balakrishna's Unstoppable With NBK 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna is one of the main reasons for Unstoppable with NBK to become a hit on Aha. It is one of the leading OTT platforms owned by noted producer Allu Aravind. Currently, Balakrishna is back with Unstoppable season 2. The show has been receiving a lot of love and adulation from the audience.

Two guests who are going to share the couch with Balakrishna are none other than seasoned actress Ramya Krishnan and the ravishing Raashi Khanna. The two actresses are all set to appear in Balakrishna's Unstoppable show in one of the episodes.

Recently, young actors Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Vishwak Sen appeared in the second episode of Unstoppable season 2. As per reports, several big Tollywood celebrities are likely to appear on the show in the coming weeks. Unstoppable season 2 will be available only on Aha.