Top Tollywood Heroes Who Ruled Telugu Television

Tollywood heroes are known to be persuaders for various brands by endorsing products as ambassadors in commercial advertisements. On the other hand, some lead actors Despite their popularity in movies go on to try their luck on the small screen by turning host to TV shows. Here are some Tollywood stars who made their mark on the small screen as well:



NTR- Bigg Boss Season1, Evaru Meelo Kotiswarulu

Nagarjuna- Meelo Evaru Kotiswarudu, BiggBoss Season 3 and 4

Chiranjeevi- Meela Evaru Kotiswarudu

Nani- BiggBoss Season 2

Rana Daggubati- No.1 Yaari

Samantha Akkineni- Sam Jam

Manchu Lakshmi- Prematho Mi Lakshmi

Ali- Alitho Saradaga

Nagababu, Roja- Jabardast

Priyamani, Purna, Sada- Dhee

Sai Kumar- Wow