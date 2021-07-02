Top Tollywood Heroes Who Ruled Telugu Television
Jul 02, 2021, 11:38 IST
Tollywood heroes are known to be persuaders for various brands by endorsing products as ambassadors in commercial advertisements. On the other hand, some lead actors Despite their popularity in movies go on to try their luck on the small screen by turning host to TV shows. Here are some Tollywood stars who made their mark on the small screen as well:
NTR- Bigg Boss Season1, Evaru Meelo Kotiswarulu
Nagarjuna- Meelo Evaru Kotiswarudu, BiggBoss Season 3 and 4
Chiranjeevi- Meela Evaru Kotiswarudu
Nani- BiggBoss Season 2
Rana Daggubati- No.1 Yaari
Samantha Akkineni- Sam Jam
Manchu Lakshmi- Prematho Mi Lakshmi
Ali- Alitho Saradaga
Nagababu, Roja- Jabardast
Priyamani, Purna, Sada- Dhee
Sai Kumar- Wow
Related news
More from section
Advertisement