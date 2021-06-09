Top Tollywood Actor Says No to KGF Director?

Kannada Director Prashanth Neel has been hitting the headlines ever since ‘KGF: Chapter-1’ became a blockbuster hit at the box office. Now, Prashanth Neel is working with Prabhas for ‘Salaar’. After the completion of ‘Salaar’, Prashanth Neel will start the shoot of Jr NTR’s film.

Now, the buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Prashanth Neel had a desire to work with Mahesh Babu. Earlier, Prashanth Neel is believed to have met Mahesh Babu for a story narration.

But, Mahesh Babu was reportedly not impressed with the story. The Tollywood superstar is said to have rejected the story. He also asked Prashanth Neel to come up with a different script. We don’t know how far this news contains the truth, but, Mahesh Babu rejecting Prashanth Neel’s film has become a hot topic on social media. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

In the meantime, Mahesh Babu is waiting to resume the shoot of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the earliest. Mahesh Babu will be essaying the role of Bank officer in the film. The movie is directed by Parasuram and Keerthy Suresh would feature as the female lead in the film. Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates.