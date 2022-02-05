Top Tollywood Actor Quits Acting

Actor-comedian Rahul Ramakrishna, who rose to fame with films such as Arjun Reddy, Bharat Ane Nenu and Jathi Ratnalu. Rahul Ramakrishna has shocked everyone by announcing his retirement at an early age.

Recently, the actor took to his Twitter page and revealed this unexpected news. “2022 is my last. I will not do films anymore. Not that I care, nor should anybody care,” he wrote.

Rahul's upcoming film RRR, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, is slated for release in theatres on March 25.

