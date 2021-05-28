Top Telugu Anchor In Nagarjuna's Bangaru Raju And It's Not Anasuya

Anchor Rashmi Gautam has carved a niche herself in the Telugu film industry. She is one of the top anchors in the Telugu small screen and her take-home per day would range between 5 to 8 lakh per episode, as per the buzz.

Currently, she is hosting a bunch of reality shows. Looks like Rashmi might soon share screen space with Tollywood's top actor. As per the buzz doing the rounds, Rashmika has bagged a key role in Akkineni Nagarjuna-Praveen Sattaru’s ambitious project ‘Bangaru Raju’.

Talking about Bangarraju, it’s a sequel to the Sankranthi hit Soggade Chinni Nayana which starred Lavanya Tripathy and Ramya Krishnan in key roles. In Bangarraju, we hear that Kajal Aggarwal will be seen as the female lead.

Speculations are also rife about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha being a part of Bangaru Raju. We hear Praveen Sattaru has written a special script for them for Bangaru Raju.

The makers of the movie are said to have retained a few of the original cast members from the fiest part of the film. Nagarjuna was last seen in ‘Wild Dog’ and the film opened to mixed reviews from the audience.