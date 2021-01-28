This Top Telugu Actress Has Worked With All Tollywood Stars Except Prabhas

Rebel star Prabhas is one of the most sought after actors in Tollywood. Not to mention, he is one of the busiest stars who have a handful of projects which are more than two in his kitty. He has been creating a huge buzz due to his upcoming projects as all his movies are Pan Indian movies. The top leading actress in Tollywood are-Pooja Hegde, Samantha, Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannah.

Prabhas has worked with Anushka for Baaubali, Mr Perfect with Kajal and Tamannah with Rebel. But, he hasn't worked with Samantha Akkineni who is a bankable star and she can pull off any role easily. Did you know, why Prabhas and Samantha didn't work for a single movie till now?

In one of the recent interactions, Prabhas has now revealed the reason. He said that it is the height difference between Samantha and him that has been preventing him from doing a film with her. Prabhas is 1.83 m tall and Samantha is 1.58 m in height. Fans of both the actors would love to watch them together as a pair on the silver screen. Looking at Prabhas revelation, fans of both the actors dreaming of seeing them together in a movie could remain as a dream.

Work-wise, Prabhas will soon be seen in Radhe Shyam which is nearing to its completion. It is directed by Radhe Krishna also stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady in the film. On the other hand, Samantha is hosting 'Sam-Jam' chat show and she interacts with several Tollywood celebrities.