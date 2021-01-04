Top Sandalwood Actor To Replace Sudeep As Bigg Boss Kannada Host In Season 8?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular television shows in all languages. As you all might aware, Bigg Boss Hindi and Tamil current seasons are ruling the TRPs charts. All eyes are on Bigg Boss Kanada Season 8.

The show has become more popular after Kichcha Sudeep made his entry into hosting the show. The show is about to start in the next two weeks. Speculations are doing the rounds that Sudeep is seems to have decided to not be a part of the Eighth Season of the show.

He is likely to quit as host for Bigg Boss Kanada due to work commitments. The buzz on social media suggests that Top actor from Sandalwood is likely to get replaced in Sudeep's place. There's no official confirmation from Sudeep or show makers end about his quitting the show.

Before jumping into conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from show organisers end. If this news becomes true then it will be very hard for the show lovers to watch the show without him as he is the perfect host for the show. It remains to be seen who is going to get replace in Sudeep's place.

On the other hand, show organisers have finalised contestants for the new season. Here's a tentative list of contestants that the viewers will see on the show.