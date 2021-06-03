Top Production House Waiting For Pawan Kalyan's Consent

Power Star Pawan Kalyan is riding high on the success of his recent remake ‘Vakeel Saab’ which was released on April 9, 2021. The film did extremely well at the box office. It was a comeback film of Pawan Kalyan after three years. Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab was the first film to do good business post pandemic.

Now, one of the major production houses is looking forward to associating with Pawan Kalyan. Yes, One of the top production house has shown keen interest in producing Pawan Kalyan-Puri Jagannadh project. But, the makers are eagerly waiting for Pawan Kalyan’s nod. If Pawan Kalyan gives his consent to the film, then Puri Jagannadh will direct Pawan Kalyan after his current project ‘Liger’. However, there is no official confirmation about this news.

Currently, Pawan Kalyan will soon resume the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, which is being directed by Krish. Arjun Rampal and Niddhi Agerwal will appear in prominent roles.