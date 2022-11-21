Top Music Director Walks Out From Mahesh Babu-Trivikram's Film: Deets Inside

Superstar Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film untitled film has been hogging the limelight. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Trivikram Srinivas is said to have changed the script of the film.

That's not all, SS Thaman has been roped in to compose the music for #SSMB28. We are hearing reports that SS Thaman has been walked out of the project. The music for #SSMB28 is going to compose or provide by Anirudh Ravichander.

SS Thaman has been replaced by Anirudh has become a hot topic on social media. However, there is no official confirmation SS Thaman got replaced by Anirudh for Mahesh Babu's untitled film. An official confirmation is awaited.

Pooja Hegde will be seen as the female lead in the film. The yet to be titled will release sometime in 2023. Watch this space for more updates.

