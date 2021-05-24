Top Music Director Cameo In Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Movie?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’ film has been hitting the headlines for a long time. Latest news we hear is that SS Thaman who’s basking in the success of back-to-back hits, such as Vakeel Saab and Ala Vaikunthpuramloo, is likely to make a guest appearance in Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas’ film.

He is one of the busiest music directors in T town and he has been approached for the movie by Trivikram. Thaman is said to have agreed to do the film. Let's watch out for it.

Currently, Trivikram is busy with the pre-production of his next film with Mahesh Babu. The film is touted to be a family drama which will showcase Mahesh Babu in a new avatar.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is staying at home, as Telangana state is under lockdown and the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been stopped due to the second wave of coronavirus. The film is gearing up to release next year during Sankranthi 2022. Watch this space for more updates.