Top Kollywood Hero Chief Guest On Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Grand Finale?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 which was launched on 4 October 2020 and it seems to become an instant hit amongst the audience. Only one day left for Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Grand finale. Some of the show buffs are expressing their opinion on social media that they would be missing their favourite contestants from next week.

On the other hand, people are betting on big time, who will be the winner of this season. If sources are to be believed, Aari Arjuna is one of the strong contestants in the house.

After she stepping into the house, she earned a decent fan following. Her fans are rooting for her and few of them are already declaring that she will be the winner of this season.

It's known fact that making winner doesn't depend upon the show organisers hands because it will be the audience who will decide the winner for any Bigg Boss through their voting. We all get to know Bigg Boss Tamil's winner by tomorrow night. In the meantime, people are highly searching who will be the chief guest to a grand finale.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds that Vijay Sethupathi and Actor Vijay are likely to grace the show to promote their movie Master. Vijay Sethupathi is expected to chief guest for Bigg Boss 4 Tamil as per the sources. Let's wait and watch who will grace the show.