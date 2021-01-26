Top Hollywood Producer Offers Fancy Price For KGF Rights?

Yash's upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2' is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. The Prashanth Neel directorial is the second part of the original film KGF. Recently, the makers of the movie have unleashed the film trailer and it was loved by one and all. The trailer has become the most-viewed trailer in India. It has got an astounding 158 million (15+ crore) views in a matter of two weeks. It is clearly shows that fans are desperately waiting for the film to hit the big screens. We are damn sure Yash starrer 'KGF:2' will surely become one of the biggest money-spinner of 2021.

The latest news doing the rounds that Hindi rights of KGF 2 have been sold to Excel for a whopping sum. According to a source very close to the project, “When KGF was made we were not even thinking of a Hindi version. It was done at the last minute and sold to Excel for peanuts. Now things are very different. The investment for the sequel is at least 7 times more than the original. Of course Excel has had to pay a lot more this time. Isn’t that fair?”

On the other hand, Hollywood filmmakers are now looking towards Indian films for inspiration. Now with big budget movie KGF making all the right noises, Hollywood Producers are showing interest in bagging the rights.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds that One of the top Hollywood Producer has reportedly expressed keen interest in buying the rights of KGF Chapter 1 and 2. So far, there's no official confirmation about the Hollywood producer name as makers believed to be keeping everything under wraps at this moment. However, an official confirmation regarding this news is awaited.

Currently, the team is working on the post-production works of the Yash-starrer. The film was supposed to release in last year but it got delayed due to COVID-19. Latest report reveals that the makers are planning to release KGF: Chapter 2 in the month of August. With Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon joining the cast, the crime thriller has got bigger and better. The movie tells the story of rise and fall of Rocky Bhai.