Top Hindi Production House Offers Movie to RRR Actor Ram Charan

Mega power star Ram Charan's recent outing RRR has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The film was directed by Rajamouli and also featured Jr NTR in the lead role. Jr NTR, Charan's RRR raked in Rs 600 cr plus at the worldwide box office.

Grapevine suggests that Bollywood's top production house is said to have approached Ram Charan to join hands with them for a project.

So far, there's no official confirmation which production house has approached Ram Charan for their upcoming big ticket project. Charan is expected to be seen in Hindi movies, but after he finishes his current projects in Telugu.

Back to RRR, Ram Charan was seen as Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR. Alia Bhatt played Ram Charan's Liev interest, sita in RRR. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.