Top Bollywood Star In Mahesh Babu-Trivikram Srinivas's Film

Director Trivikram Srinivas has a massive fan following across the globe. Many of them have become a fan of him for his amazing storytelling. It’s been more than one year, Trivikram hasn’t had any release due to COVID-19.

Recently, Trivikram announced that he would be working with Mahesh Babu for a new film. If your fan of Trivikram or not, you might have noticed that Trivikram Srinivas will always introduce senior actresses in his movies and they will also get a meatier role in films. Here are a few Trivikram films, Pawan Kalyan’s Athraintki Daredi, Nadiya played an important character, Khushbo played a prominent role in Agnyaathavaasi and Tabu was seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthrapurramloo.

Now, according to the latest buzz, Trivikram Srinivas is scouting for an established senior star for Mahesh Babu’s yet-to-be-titled film. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty name is being consideration for an important role in Mahesh Babu’s film. If everything goes as planned, then, Shilpa Shetty is likely to play a crucial role Mahesh-Trivikram’s film.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will soon be appearing in Sarkaru Vaari Patta and the regular shooting of the film has been halted because of second wave as well as for mini lockdown in Telangana state. It is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govidam fame, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the female lead in the film. The film is slated for release next year during Sankranthi.