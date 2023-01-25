Top Bollywood Beauty's Item Song in Mahesh-Trivikram Movie 

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas are one of the best combos in Tollywood. They are teaming up for a new movie tentatively titled as SSMB28. The makers are yet to reveal the final title of the film. It is Mahesh Babu's third association with Trivikram Srinivas after Khaleja and Athadu.

Expectations are riding high on the project. The latest news we hear is that Bollywood's scorching beauty Malaika Arora is likely to shake a leg with Mahesh Babu in the film. Malaika Arora will be doing a peppy number in the movie. But the news is not officially confirmed as yet.

Pooja Hegde and Sri Leela are the female leads in the film. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film will be released in theatres in 2024 or in the last quarter of 2023.