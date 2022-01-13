Top Bollywood Actress Impressed by Bunny's Role in Pushpa

Bollywood Diva Janhvi Kapoor has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. She is the daughter of legendary actress Sridevi. She earned her own fan following with her acting chops. Looks like Jahnvi is a movie buff.

Recently, Jahnvi watched Stylish star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in prime video. She also fell in love with Allu Arjun’s performance as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa. She has now become a fan of Allu Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor, will next be seen in ‘Milli’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. She also has Goodluck Jerry’ and ‘Mr & Mrs Mahi’.