Top Bollywood Actor in Chiranjeevi's Telugu Remake of Lucifer

Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer 'Acharya' is getting ready for release. Chiranjeevi has given the green signal to the remake of the hit Malayalam movie 'Lucifer' after 'Acharya'.

Mohan Raja is all set to say action cut for the Telugu remake of 'Lucifer'. The title of the Telugu movie is yet to be fixed for the Telugu remake of 'Lucifer'. But, as this is the 153rd film of Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi, there are talks to rope in a Bollywood actor for a special role. As per buzz in Filmnagar circles, the makers are said to be considering Salman Khan for a special role in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Lucifer'. Plans are afoot to bring in Salman Khan for the role.

The film crew is set to hold talks with Salman Khan. It remains to be seen whether Salman Khan will agree to appear in a special role in 'Lucifer'. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has landed a special role in 'Lal Singh Chadda' starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Salman Khan is currently busy with 'Tiger 3'.