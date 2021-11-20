Top Bollywood Actor Chief Guest at Pushpa Trailer Launch Event, Check Venue

There's no need to give any special introduction to our Stylish star Allu Arjun. He is known for his versatile acting chops and handsome looks. Currently, Allu Arjun is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Pushpa'. The film is trending on all social media platforms since the day it was announced.

Grapevine suggests that Pushpa makers are all set to unveil the film's trailer in Mumbai. There's also a buzz that a top Bollywood actor is likely to grace the Pushpa trailer launch event as a chief guest. It is known that Ranveer Singh, who appeared as the guest at Ram Charan-Shankar's yet-to-be-titled film launch event may mark his attendance. He could also be the guest at Pushpa's trailer launch event. This piece of news hasn't yet been confirmed by Allu Arjun or makers' end.

The film is helmed by Sukumar. Pushpa also stars popular Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, Actor Sunil, Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj among others. Pushpa will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.