Top Actor's Son To Debut With The Uppena's Tamil Remake

It's a new trend that any superhit film will be remade in other languages. If you may recall, last month, Vijay starrer Master became a big money spinner at the box office. Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens have acquired the rights to adapt Tamil film Master in Hindi. Latest news doing the rounds that Kollywood filmmakers are looking forward to purchase the rights of Telugu blockbuster hit Uppena in Tamil.

If reports are to be believed, Thalapathy Vijay is planning to introduce his son Jason Sanjay with blockbuster Uppena remake in Tamil. If everything goes as planned, Vijay's son Jason Sanjay will feature as the main lead in Tamil remake of Uppena. Vijay is showing keen interest to bag the rights of Uppena film. Master actor will soon watch the movie. However, a formal announcement is expected out to be soon.

Work-wise, Vijay was last seen in Master and the film declared a blockbuster hit at the box office.The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.