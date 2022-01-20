Top Actor's Entry Confirmed for Bigg Boss OTT

One cannot deny the fact there's a huge demand for OTT, thanks to the pandemic which has made the audience get used to thr digital platform.

Now, filmmakers are also making films for digital release.

Now, Telugu show organizers are gearing up to introduce Bigg Boss popular reality show in the digital format. Yes, what you read is right. Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is all set to get launched on February 20, 2022.

We have heard from our sources that Bigg Boss show organizers have approached Actor Navdeep to participate in Bigg Boss OTT. Reports are doing the rounds that Navdeep has agreed to participate in the show.

Navdeep is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu. He had participated in season 1 which was hosted by actor Jr NTR.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Gets Double Remuneration For Liger: Deets Inside