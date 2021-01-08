Top 5 Box Office Blockbusters Of Mass Maharaja Ravireja

Ravi Teja is one of the popular star in the entertainment industry. Before he stepping into films, he has struggled a lot but didn't give up attitude made him one of the bankable star in Tollywood. He is a self-made celebrity. Ravi Teja bagged a film with Puri Jagannadh titled as 'Idiot' and the film was super hit at the box office. He became a hot topic of discussion in the industry. Currently, Ravi Teja's is waiting to hear the response from his and audience for 'Krack' which will be releasing tomorrow in theatres across the globe. So far, the trailer, teaser and posters gathered immensely love from all quarters. It remains to be seen how Krack is going to work out at the box office.

Ravi Teja starrer Balupu, Raja The Great, Raja The Great, Kick and Mirapakay all these movies went on to become a profitable venture at the box office. It remains to be seen how Krack is going to work out at the box office. Will Ravi Teja's Krack be able to beat any of his top five movie collections is yet to be seen.

The Telugu-language action thriller film is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Based on multiple true incidents that took place in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it also marks Shruti Haasan's comeback in Tollywood films.