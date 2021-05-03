Tollywood Top Actor To Compete With Allu Aravind?

Nowadays, there’s a huge demand for OTT platforms as people are preferring to watch movies at home rather than stepping outside of the house, thanks to the pandemic. Most of them become habituated to watching movies on the OTT platform. Several filmmakers are also skipping theatrical releases and releasing them on OTT.

Rumours are rife now that Akkineni Nagarjuna is planning to venture into a new OTT platform shortly. Looks like he is going to compete with Allu Aravind who’s also the owner of the leading Telugu OTT Aha app. If Nagarjuna launches his new OTT then he is all set to compete with Allu Aravind’s Aha as the latter is getting all Telugu movie digital rights.

Except for Vakeel Saab, all hit films of this year right from Ravi Teja’s Krack to Karthi’s Sulthan are now streaming on Aha. We don’t know whether Nagarjuna is really planning to start the new OTT and further details are yet to be known. Hence, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited at the moment.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was last seen in ‘Wild Dog’ and the film did a decent business at the box office. On the other hand, Allu Aravind’s recent film Chavvu Kaburu Challaga starring Lavanya Tripathi and Karthikeya failed miserably at the box office but seemed to have received a good viewership on the digital platform.