Tollywood Producer Rajasekhar Reddy Eyes Six Film Releases In 2022

It's not easy to taste success in the film industry without a god father. It takes a lot of time to reach the top without any support in the film industry. Shri Shirdi Sai movies president Rajasekhar Reddy who used to be an education consultant and turned out to be a noted producer in Tollywood. If you recall, Rajasekhar Reddy was the producer of Vijay Antony's Nakili which was released in 2012.

Later, he released a couple of films in Telugu and all of them did decent business at the box office. Now, Rajasekhar Reddy is aiming to release six films in 2022. He said, " I'm so overwhelmed to share with you all that I'm going to release six films in 2022.

It's a great opportunity for me to work with great technicians and actors in film industry. Rajshekar is producing Aadi Shetty's Clap and he is also working with others actors—Vijay Antony, Vishwak Sen, Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj. The titles of the films and release date of Rajasekhar Reddy's six films are yet to be known.