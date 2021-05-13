Tollywood Movies Scheduled to Hit Theatres in 2021 May Not Release This Year

There’s no denying the impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having all over the world. People are wondering, how many precautions they have to take to protect themselves from the virus. It’s a known fact that, several movies have been postponed to next year due to coronavirus. The Cinema halls in Telangana and other parts of the country theatres have been shut down owing to the pandemic.

There were a couple of films which were scheduled to release this Summer, but, now, they have pushed a few films to next year. If you doesn’t have any clue, which big-ticket films got postponed and changed their release date because of the second wave coronavirus.

Here is the list of Tollywood films goes on- Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, Balakrishna’s Akhanda, Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, Rajamouli’s RRR, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and a few are scheduled to release by end of this year. The filmmakers would announce a new release date of their films, once things get better across the nation. Which is the most awaited film for you this year? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.