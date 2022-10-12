Tollywood Lovebirds Back to Nest

Youth sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika are one of the most popular jodis in the south film industry. The duo has a separate fan base in and out of the country.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika went on a vacation to the Maldives recently.

Last night, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika were spotted again at the Mumbai airport as they were returning from the trip.

On the career front, Rashmika's recently released film 'Goodbye' is doing decent business at the box office.

The actress has two more Bollywood projects-one with Ranbir Kapoor and another with Sidharth Malhotra lined up next.

Vijay Deverakonda made his Bollywood debut with Liger, but the film bombed to become a box office disaster in his career.

The actor will next be seen in Kushi and the film is slated to release in theatres on December 23, 2022.